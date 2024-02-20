JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

PM Modi virtually inaugurates educational institutions in Andhra Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the permanent buildings of the Indian Institute of Management at Visakhapatnam (IIM-Vizag),
Last Updated 20 February 2024, 13:30 IST

Follow Us

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday participated in an online programme during which Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated permanent buildings for a string of prestigious educational institutions located in the state.

During the online event, the prime minister inaugurated the permanent buildings of the Indian Institute of Management at Visakhapatnam (IIM-Vizag), and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) in Tirupati.

Permanent buildings of the Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing (IITDM) in Kurnool and the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) in Sri City were also inaugurated by PM Modi.

“Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy participated in the programme virtually from the camp office here,” an official press release said.

Chief Secretary K S Jawahar Reddy and Andhra Pradesh Higher Education Council Chairman K Hemachandra Reddy also participated in the online programme.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 20 February 2024, 13:30 IST)
India NewsNarendra ModiAndhra PradeshY S Jagan Mohan Reddy

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT