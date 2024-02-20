PM Modi virtually inaugurates educational institutions in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday participated in an online programme during which Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated permanent buildings for a string of prestigious educational institutions located in the state.

During the online event, the prime minister inaugurated the permanent buildings of the Indian Institute of Management at Visakhapatnam (IIM-Vizag), and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) in Tirupati.

Permanent buildings of the Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing (IITDM) in Kurnool and the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) in Sri City were also inaugurated by PM Modi.