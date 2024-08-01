Raids at AP Mahesh Cooperative bank: ED probe reveals large scale irregularities in sanction of loans, operation by top execs

The FIRs also alleged siphoning off Rs 18.30 Crore in construction of Head Office building of the bank, siphoning off Rs. 6.5 Crore through false bills, disbursal of gold loans to 1800 dummy persons and entities through fraudulent means, enrolling them as members and getting votes casted in their favour whereas such gold loanees were ineligible for voting.

ED investigation revealed large scale irregularities in the sanction of loans, operation of the loan accounts and their closure. Properties were found to be acquired by the accused and their family members at values significantly lower than the prevailing market rates and in some instances, at rates lower than the valuation arrived at by the bank at the time of sanction of the loans in the past.

Investigation also revealed suspicious transactions between loanees and the accused and their family members. Routing of loan funds back to the accused and their family members from the loanees accounts was revealed. In several cases, properties of loanees were found to have been acquired by the accused and their family members at rates much below their actual values.

Properties pledged as collateral securities were also found to be acquired by the accused and their family members at very low rates. In addition to the main accused, searches were also conducted at the premises of their accomplices who were identified during investigation and are suspected to be involved in the offence of money laundering.

Further investigation is under progress.