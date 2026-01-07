<p>Mangaluru: The Pilikula Golf Club will host India's first-ever floodlit Pro-Am Golf Tournament on January 31, said Club Captain Manoj Shetty. </p><p>"The event will place Pilikula on the national golfing map. The unique night-format Pro-Am tournament, played entirely under floodlights, will bring together professional golfers and amateurs. So far, 12 of India's leadingprofessional golfers including Udayan Mane, Khalin Joshi , Avani Prashanth , Yuvraj, Yashas Chandra, Aman Raj, Varun Muthappa and others have confirmed their participation. The presence of top-ranked professionals alongside local amateur golfers will offer an unmatched sporting experience and an opportunity for local talent to compete at the highest level," he told media people.</p><p>Beyond the competition, the tournament will showcase Pilikula Golf Club's commitment to growing the game in coastal Karnataka and promoting Mangaluru as a sporting destination. The presence of top-ranked professionals alongside local amateur golfers will offer a sporting experience and an opportunity for local talent to compete at the highest level, Shetty added. </p><p><strong>Upgraded facilities</strong></p><p>The upgraded facilities at Pilikula Golf Course will be inaugurated on January 9, said Club Captain Manoj Shetty.</p>.Purple Cup showcases power of inclusion through golf in Bengaluru.<p>The Pilikula Golf Club, a sub entity of Pilikula Nisargadhama started in 1999 under instruction of M S Gowder, then DFO of the district, the Golf Course has been converted from 9 hole course to 18 hole course. Further, the entire course is converted into flood lit. </p><p>There are only three such courses in the country and first outside Delhi NCR. The course is now classified as an A + category Golf Course. The course was converted from Browris to green and guest house construction of Justice KS Hegde lounge in 2009 under Captaincy of KC Naik.</p><p>Shetty said that the Golf Course is irrigated by a fully automated system executed by world leader Toro irrigation system. The Course can be traversed by electric Buggy on a 4.2- km of Cart Path. The Golf Club will have 10 buggies for use by Golfers in the coming days, he explained.</p><p>Stating that the new golf course will be a great attraction for golfers from all over the country and overseas, he said it will promote tourism of the district. The course will generate substantial employment opportunities for the local population. </p><p>The club also has added an upgraded players lounge with state of art facilities for members and players. The club also has an enhanced event area of 20,000 sq ft with outdoor lawn and has 10 fully equipped rooms for the use of visiting Golfers, he added. </p>