<p>Popular smartphone maker Motorola on Wednesday (January 7) launched the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/january-2026-redmi-note-14-oppo-reno15-pro-poco-m8-and-more-launching-in-india-this-month-3847515">Signature, a brand-new range</a> of premium Android phone.</p><p>It flaunts a high-quality aerospace-grade aluminium mid-frame, and on the back, it features a textured backcover. It is available in two colours-- Pantone-certified Martini Olive and Carbon.</p><p>The device comes with MIL-STD-810H military durability certification and IP68+IP69 rating; it can survive up to a depth of 1.5 metres (around 5 feet) for close to 30 minutes in water.</p>.Motorola Edge 70 review: Stylish slim design with decent performance.<p>It is also eco-friendly. In terms of weight, 67 per cent of the metal used in the phone is recycled. The aluminium used in the frame is made of 100 per cent repurposed material. Even the plastic-based components is recyled.</p><p>On the front, it features a 6.8-inch Extreme AMOLED with 4K Super HD (3840x2160p) resolution, with 165Hz refresh rate, offering up to 6,200 nits peak brightness and Dolby Vision.</p><p>It also comes with dual stereo speakers tuned Bose sound system, support Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio, Snapdragon Sound, and features dual-SIM slots and an in-display fingerprint sensor.</p><p>Inside, it is powered by 3nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 octa-core processor with a Copper mesh liquid metal cooling system, up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, up to 1TB (UFS 4.1) storage and a 5,200mAh silicon-carbon battery with 90W fast charging and 50W wireless charging capability.</p>.<p>It runs Android 16-based Hello UI and is guaranteed to get seven years of Android OS updates and security patches up to 2032. It also supports generative Artificial Intelligence features (gen AI) such as Moto AI, image recognition, voice assistance, power optimisation and AI Language translation (for now, it supports German, French, Italian, Polish, Romanian, and Japanese)</p><p>On the back, it features a triple camera module-- a main 50MP main (with Sony LYTIA 828) with 50MP periscope telephoto (Sony LYTIA 600, with 3x optical zoom, up to 100x digital zoom, 71mm focal length) and 50MP ultrawide (122° field of view, macro support) with LED flash.</p><p>On the front, it houses a 50MP (Sony LYTIA 500, Quad Pixel). Both the front and the back cameras can record 4K video.</p><p>Motorola Signature will be initially available in select European countries with prices starting at €999 (approx. Rs 1,04,979). It will be later released in Middle East, Africa, Latin America and Asia-Pacific regions, including in India, in the coming weeks.</p>.Google Pixel Watch 4: Feature-rich premium smart wearable for Android phone users.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>