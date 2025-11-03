Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

REC to fund Rs 7,500 crore to power 1.04GW Andhra hybrid energy project

The 1,040 MW (1.04 GW) project is the first of its kind to be classified as a Firm Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) project with state connectivity and a state Power Purchase Agreement (PPA).
Last Updated : 03 November 2025, 17:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 November 2025, 17:05 IST
India NewsAndhra Pradesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us