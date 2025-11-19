<p>Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that spiritual leader Bhagawan Satya Saibaba's life reflects Vasudhaika Kutumbakam reflecting service to people and universal peace. </p><p>He said the preaching of Satya Sai that love all-serve all reflects our dharma and it is a great moment to know that the Satya Sai organisation follows principles of Bhagavan rendering services to people. </p><p>He along with the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan had participated in the Sri Satya Saibaba centenary celebrations at Hill View stadium in Puttaparthi. </p><p>Modi said that he still remembers the services of Satya Sai Sevadal members during the earthquake in Gujarat.</p>.PM Modi tops global leader approval rating in November. Where does Trump rank? .<p>The centenary celebrations were organized as a state function in a grand manner at hill view stadium. Earlier Narendra Modi, reached Puttaparthi amidst the divine chants of Sai Ram and received a very warm welcome.</p><p>The Prime Minister paid homage to Sri Sathya Sai Baba at the Sai Kulwant Hall, Prasanthi Nilayam, and then proceeded to Omkar Hall for Darshan. He said that being in these sacred spaces is a reminder of Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s boundless compassion and lifelong commitment to uplifting humanity. </p><p>He added that Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s message of selfless service continues to guide and inspire millions.</p><p>The Prime Minister also participated in the Gaudan Ceremony organised by the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust, which has undertaken several noble initiatives, including significant work in the field of animal welfare. As part of the ceremony, farmers are being given cows, including Gir cows. </p><p>The Prime Minister conveyed his good wishes and said that everyone must continue working for the welfare of society, following the ideals of Sri Sathya Sai Baba.</p><p>Naidu said that Satya Saibaba is a known living God for all of us and with his preachings of Love all – Serve all, he spent his whole life serving people.</p><p>He said Satya Saibaba is instrumental in quenching the thirst of drought prone Rayalaseema region by supplying safe drinking water to over 30 lakh people of 1600 villages in AP, Telangana and Tamil Nadu at a cost of more than Rs 550 crore. At the same time Bhagavan spent Rs 250 crore towards Chennai drinking water modernization scheme.</p>.PM Modi arrives in Coimbatore; holds roadshow, inaugurates expo.<p>The Chief Minister said that the Satya Sai central trust which was established in 1972 rendering service programmes in 140 countreis through two thousand centres. Over 7.5 lakh Sevadal members rendering service. It is our responsibility to carry forward the inspiration of Satya Saibaba to future generations.</p><p>Participating as chief guests Prime Minister Narendra Modi praising the services of Satya Saibaba unveiled Rs 100 commemorative coin and four postal stamps on the occasion of Satya Saibaba centenary celebrations. </p><p>In addition Narendra Modi praising Satya Sai trust for providing Sukanya Samrudhi scheme to 20,000 girls, presented Sukanya Samrudhi certificates to several girls.</p><p>The Prime Minister said the country has been marching forward with an aim of Viksit Bharat and people should extend cooperation through the Vocal for Local mantra by purchasing and encouraging local products.</p><p>Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Minister Nara Lokesh, Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Cine artiste Iswarya Rai and Satya Sai Trust managing trustee Ratnakar addressed the gathering. Union Ministers K Rammohan Naidu, Bhupatiraju Srinivasa Varma and others were present.</p>