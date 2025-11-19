Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India falls behind in AI adoption; nearly 45% are still in early stage: Report

The report further revealed that while AI adoption is gaining momentum, only 54% of Indian organisations have formal reskilling programs in place, compared to 67% globally.
Last Updated : 19 November 2025, 14:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 November 2025, 14:42 IST
India NewsAI

Follow us on :

Follow Us