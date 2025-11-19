Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

'Satya Sai Baba's teachings showing light to lakhs in 140 countries': PM Modi

In his address at the birth centenary celebrations of Satya Sai Baba, Modi also released a coin and a set of stamps to commemorate the guru.
Last Updated : 19 November 2025, 08:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 November 2025, 08:40 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiAndhra Pradesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us