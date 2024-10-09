Home
TCS to setup IT facility in Andhra Pradesh's Vizag, to generate up to 10,000 jobs

The discussions were concluded during the visit of Nara Lokesh to the Tata group headquarters in Mumbai on Tuesday.
DHNS
Last Updated : 09 October 2024, 16:04 IST

Published 09 October 2024, 16:04 IST
