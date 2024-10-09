TCS to setup IT facility in Andhra Pradesh's Vizag, to generate up to 10,000 jobs

<p>Hyderabad: In a leg-up to the new government in job creation, IT minister Nara Lokesh on Wednesday announced that India's IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has finalised setting up an IT facility in Visakhapatnam that will house up to 10,000 employees.</p><p>The discussions were concluded during the visit of Nara Lokesh to the Tata group headquarters in Mumbai on Tuesday. Coming on the heels of the recent investment of HCL to invest in Vizag, this new facility of TCS marks a key milestone in the development of Visakhapatnam as an IT and hi-tech hub in India.</p>.Andhra Pradesh notifies new liquor policy including allowing private retailers, targets Rs 5,500 crore revenue .<p>Coming in quick succession to the recent big announcements by the Lulu group, Brookfield, Oberoi and Suzlon energy, this investment by the Tata group also signifies Andhra Pradesh’s re-emergence as a preferred investment destination in India.</p><p>Expressing happiness over Tata group coming forward to set up IT centre in Visakhapatnam, Minister Lokesh said, “I’m happy to announce the development of a IT facility by the Tata Consultancy Services Ltd that will house 10,000 employees. We are committed to offering best-in-class investment climate to corporates driven by our motto of speed of doing business. This investment by TCS is an important milestone as we work to make AP India’s No.1 state to do business.”</p><p>Lokesh on Tuesday met Tata Group chairman, N Chandrasekharan at Tata Group headquarters in Mumbai. After meeting Chandrasekharan, Lokesh took to X and said “I had a superb meeting with the Chairman of the Board of Tata Sons, Mr Natarajan Chandrasekaran today. BIG ANNOUNCEMENT tomorrow! Stay tuned!” On Wednesday he made an announcement about TCS foray into Andhra Pradesh.</p><p>Responding to the TCS announcement, Vizag's Rushikonda IT Park Association vice president O Naresh Kumar congratulated Lokesh for his efforts in bringing TCS to vizag. “This is the first big step to boost the IT ecosystem in Visakhapatnam and Andhra Pradesh,” said Naresh.</p>