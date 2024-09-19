TDP, YSRCP indulging in ‘heinous’ politics over Tirupati laddus, alleges Congress leader Y S Sharmila

Sharmila said Naidu’s allegations hurt the sentiments of crores of Hindus who consider Lord Venkateswara as a revered deity.

“Immediately constitute a high-level committee or investigate with the CBI whether animal fat was used instead of ghee,” said Sharmila in a press release.

Senior YSRCP leader and Rajya Sabha MP YV Subba Reddy noted that Naidu’s allegations have undermined the hallowed nature of the deity and hurt the sentiments of the devotees.

“It is unimaginable to even say that animal fat was used in the consecrated food offered to the deity and the laddus given to devotees. There is no other heinous attempt than alleging that animal fat was being used,” said Subba Reddy.

“I believe in Venkateswara Swamy and you (Naidu) claim to be a devotee too, so, come let’s swear before the deity. I am ready to take an oath before the deity. I will come and swear along with my family,” he said, demanding Naidu if he stands by his allegations.