Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

Terminated contract workers in Vizag steel plant reinstated: Union minister Kumaraswamy

The Steel Minister also said he had visited the plant and met management and employees and had promised to address their concern safter holding discussions with the Prime Minister and Finance MInister.
jith Athrady
Ajith Athrady
Last Updated : 03 October 2024, 16:30 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 October 2024, 16:30 IST
India NewsAndhra PradeshH D Kumaraswamy

Follow us on :

Follow Us