Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

'Thank God we made it back safely': Andhra tourists recall harrowing experience in Nepal

After two days of continuous efforts, the Andhra Pradesh government successfully completed its mission to evacuate stranded Telugu people from crisis-hit Nepal.
Last Updated : 12 September 2025, 13:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 September 2025, 13:38 IST
NepalVisakhapatnamKathmandutourists

Follow us on :

Follow Us