Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

Three advocates appointed Andhra Pradesh High Court judges

Separately, an additional judge of the Karnataka High Court was made a permanent judge.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 09:42 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 October 2024, 09:42 IST
Andhra PradeshAndhra Pradesh High CourtJudgeadvocate

Follow us on :

Follow Us