Three advocates appointed Andhra Pradesh High Court judges

<p>New Delhi: Three advocates were on Thursday elevated as additional judges of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, the law ministry said.</p>.<p>Separately, an additional judge of the Karnataka High Court was made a permanent judge.</p>.Andhra Pradesh CM promises to clear pending bills worth Rs 763 crore of police department.<p>Additional judges are usually appointed for a period of two years before being elevated as judges or what is commonly called 'permanent' judges.</p>.<p>According to the ministry, while Justice Siddaiah Rachaiah, an additional judge of the Karnataka High Court has been made a permanent judge, advocates Maheswara Rao Kuncheam, T C D Sekar and Challa Gunaranjan have been appointed as additional judges of the Andhra Pradesh HC in that order of seniority.</p>