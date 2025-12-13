Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief | Mamata apologises for 'Messi' event, orders probe; BJP snatches Thiruvananthapuram from LDF ending 45 years of Left rule

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated : 13 December 2025, 13:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 December 2025, 13:49 IST
India News

Follow us on :

Follow Us