<h2>'Sincerely apologise to Lionel Messi': Mamata orders probe over mismanagement at Kolkata event</h2>.<p>West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stated that she was 'deeply disturbed' by the "mismanagement" at the Lionel Messi event in Kolkata and announced the constitution of a high-level committee to probe the incident on Saturday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/sincerely-apologise-to-lionel-messi-mamata-orders-probe-over-mismanagement-at-kolkata-event-3829857">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Kerala local body polls: BJP snatches Thiruvananthapuram from LDF ending 45 years of left rule</h2>.<p>The lotus bloomed in the state capital as the BJP-led NDA achieved a resounding win in the polls for the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, snatching it from the CPI(M)-led LDF and marking an end to 45 years of continuous Left rule in the local body.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/kerala-local-body-polls-bjp-snatches-thiruvananthapuram-from-ldf-ending-45-years-of-left-rule-3829916">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Prime organiser of Messi event in Kolkata detained over ‘mismanagement’ after stadium chaos</h2>.<p>The police on Saturday detained Satadru Datta, the prime organiser of the Lionel Messi football event at Salt Lake stadium here, following widespread chaos at the venue, which prompted the Argentine World Cup-winning captain to leave the field early.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/prime-organiser-of-messi-event-in-kolkata-detained-over-mismanagement-after-stadium-chaos-3829906">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'I fear no one': Shivakumar slams resident's 'threat' letter over apartment bill delay</h2>.<p>Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday firmly announced the state government's commitment to apartment residents and homebuyers, stating that the proposed Karnataka Apartment (Ownership and Management) Bill, 2025, is being drafted with their interests in mind.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/i-fear-no-one-shivakumar-slams-residents-threat-letter-over-apartment-bill-delay-3829962">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Average age of school-going children picking up drugs, smoking habit in 10 Indian cities around 13 years: Study</h2>.<p>School-going children are picking up drug and smoking habits and engaging in consumption of alcohol, with the average age of introduction to such harmful substances found to be around 13 years, suggesting a need for earlier interventions as early as primary school, a multi-city survey by AIIMS-Delhi said.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/average-age-of-school-going-children-picking-up-drugs-smoking-habit-in-10-indian-cities-around-13-years-study-3829926">Read more</a></p>.<h2>BJP offices are Sanskar Kendra: Nadda lays foundation stone of party's new state office in Shimla</h2>.<p>The BJP national president J P Nadda on Saturday laid the foundation stone of the party's new state office here and said it will infuse fresh energy in the organisation.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/himachal-pradesh/bjp-offices-are-sanskar-kendra-nadda-lays-foundation-stone-of-partys-new-state-office-in-shimla-3829902">Read more</a></p>.<h2>India short of 1,260 air traffic controllers, nearly 23% posts vacant: Civil Aviation Ministry in Parliament</h2>.<p>India is short of at least 1,260 Air Traffic Controllers (ATCOs), who are trained professionals managing aircraft movements in the sky and on the ground to ensure safety.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/india-short-of-1260-air-traffic-controllers-nearly-23-posts-vacant-civil-aviation-ministry-in-parliament-3829773">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Grammy-winning Ricky Kej alleges Zomato delivery agent trespassed into his home, stole sump cover</h2>.<p>Grammy-winning music director Ricky Kej was allegedly robbed at his residence in Bengaluru on Thursday evening, with CCTV footage suggesting the involvement of a food delivery executive.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/grammy-winning-ricky-kej-alleges-zomato-delivery-agent-trespassed-into-his-home-stole-sump-cover-3829920">Read more</a></p>.<h2>H-1b visa: Why 20 US states filed lawsuit challenging Trump administration?</h2>.<p>20 US states filed a lawsuit on Friday that aims to block President Donald Trump's $100,000 fee on new H-1B visas for highly skilled foreign workers, arguing that this policy is 'unlawful' and puts a dent in the essential public services.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/h-1b-visa-why-20-us-states-filed-lawsuit-challenging-trump-administration-3829791">Read more</a></p>.<h2>3rd T20I: A three-match 'audition' starts for Shubman Gill to find his game back</h2>.<p>The countdown to save his place in the playing XI begins for a beleaguered Shubman Gill, who is likely to get three matches against South Africa to prove his worth before the Indian team management switches to a ‘Plan B’ ahead of the T20 World Cup, starting in six weeks.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/3rd-t20i-a-three-match-audition-starts-for-shubman-gill-to-find-his-game-back-3829804">Read more</a></p>