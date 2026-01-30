<p>Hyderabad: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cbi">CBI</a>-led SIT's final chargesheet on the alleged adulteration of cow ghee used in Tirumala's revered laddu prasadam has ignited a fierce political storm in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/andhra-pradesh">Andhra Pradesh</a>. </p><p>The TDP and BJP argued that the SIT did not issue a clean chit to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ysrcp">YSRCP</a> regime, citing evidence of large-scale, organised adulteration. </p><p>In contrast, the YSRCP hailed the findings as proof that "truth prevails," noting the probe cleared the use of animal fats in the prasadam during their 2019-2024 regime. </p><p>The CBI-led SIT investigation exposed it as a "vegetable oil" fraud, with lab reports indicating rare traces of animal fats like tallow, lard, or fish oil.</p><p>TTD Chairman B R Naidu said that the SIT charge sheet has clearly established the use of adulterated ghee in the preparation of Srivari Laddus and warned that strict action would be taken against those responsible for tarnishing the image of TTD.</p><p>Talking to reporters at Sri Padmavathi Rest House in Tirupati on Friday evening the Chairman said it was untrue to claim that no ghee adulteration had taken place, as the SIT charge sheet itself recorded clear violations.</p><p>He pointed out that serious irregularities occurred during the ghee procurement tender process and alleged that tender conditions were deliberately modified to benefit a few individuals. Contracts were awarded to firms lacking the required capacity and infrastructure, he said.</p><p>Some of the chemicals allegedly used in the manufacture of the ghee were extremely hazardous, posing serious concerns, he added.</p>.Tirumala laddu row | Probe reveals Rs 234 cr vegetable oil fraud, with minimal animal fats, no cow ghee at all.<p>According to him, nearly 20 crore laddus were prepared using the adulterated ghee, amounting to a grave desecration of the sanctity of Tirumala. He alleged that certain dairies were selected purely for commission-driven motives.</p><p>The TTD Chairman stated that there had been sustained attempts over the past five years to demean Hindu deities and Hindu society, and demanded an unconditional apology to the Hindu community.</p><p>The Trust Board Chief categorically rejected claims of a clean chit, stating that they were contrary to facts.</p><p>He demanded that micro DNA testing be conducted to conclusively establish the quality and origin of the ghee used.</p><p>Affirming that the lab reports had categorically stated that there was no animal fat in the Tirupati laddu, YSRCP has demanded that Chandrababu Naidu's remark on the issue, which evoked global outrage among devotees, should be taken seriously, and that he should be pulled up for his irresponsible statement.</p><p>Speaking to the media on Friday, Party State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that Naidu, holding high office, tried to politicise the issue by passing an irresponsible remark that there was adulteration in the Tirupati laddu, which created a major flutter.</p><p>The SIT report states that there is no animal fat in the laddu, which was based on reports from two national laboratories, and Chandrababu should be questioned for passing remarks that hurt the sentiments of devotees across the globe, he said.</p><p>Nowhere in the report was it mentioned that the TTD Chairman or Board members were involved in the irregularities, which keeps our slate clean, and the allegations are subject to legal scrutiny.</p><p>“We demand that Chandrababu Naidu should either own the remarks he passed that the Tirupati laddu was contaminated with animal fat or give his version on the lab report, which has scientific authenticity and clearly mentioned that no animal fat was found in the prasadam,” he said.</p>