Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

Tirumala laddu row | CBI led SIT chargesheet sparks political row over adulteration

The CBI-led SIT investigation exposed it as a 'vegetable oil' fraud, with lab reports indicating rare traces of animal fats like tallow, lard, or fish oil.
Last Updated : 30 January 2026, 14:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 January 2026, 14:27 IST
India NewsCBIAndhra PradeshTTDTirumala

Follow us on :

Follow Us