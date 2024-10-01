Tirupati laddu row: MD of AR Dairy moves Andhra Pradesh HC seeking anticipatory bail

<p>Amaravati: The MD of a Tamil Nadu-based dairy firm, which supplied ghee to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has moved the Andhra Pradesh High Court seeking anticipatory bail in connection with a case registered against the company in Tirupati last week.</p><p>According to the court’s website R Rajasekharan, Managing Director of AR Dairy Food Private Ltd filed the petition on September 30 and is likely to come up for hearing on October 3.</p><p>Rajasekharan sought a direction to the state government not to arrest him in connection with the case registered in East Tirupati police station, until disposal of the present Criminal Petition.</p>.Tirupati laddu row: After SC remarks, Andhra Pradesh govt suspends SIT probe into Ghee adulteration until Oct 3.<p>TTD, the custodian of the super-rich shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala hills here, on September 25 lodged a police complaint against AR Dairy Foods Pvt Ltd for allegedly supplying adulterated ghee for making Tirupati laddus.</p><p>A senior police official told PTI that the case has now been transferred to the nine-member SIT, which is probing into the alleged 'adulteration' of Tirupati laddus with animal fats.</p><p>However, the probe by the SIT was suspended following the Supreme Court remarks.</p><p>Earlier at a press conference, TTD Executive Officer J Shyamala Rao had said that lab tests have revealed the alleged presence of animal fat and lard in chosen samples of ghee supplied by AR Dairy.</p><p>However, the firm dismissed the charges, saying its product samples have been duly cleared by authorities certifying its quality.</p>