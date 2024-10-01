Home
Tirupati laddu row: MD of AR Dairy moves Andhra Pradesh HC seeking anticipatory bail

Rajasekharan sought a direction to the state government not to arrest him in connection with the case registered in East Tirupati police station, until disposal of the present Criminal Petition.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 15:41 IST

Published 01 October 2024, 15:41 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsAndhra Pradesh

