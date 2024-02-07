TTD 3-day conclave ends with plans to stop conversions among Hindus, initiate non-Hindus into 'Sanatana Dharma'

Hyderabad: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which manages one of the world’s richest Hindu temples of Lord Venkateswara, has come up with a new way to initiate non-Hindus converting to Hindu Sanatana Dharma — sprinkling sacred water.
“If people of any other religious faiths have voluntarily come forward to practice Hinduism, such persons will be welcomed to the Hindu way of life, will be trained in Hindu rituals, traditions and practices that were taught in Hindu Sanatana Dharma. This programme will be initiated at the Lotus Feet of Sri Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala with the sprinkling of Sacred Water ceremony,” said TTD chairman, Bhumana Karunakar Reddy on Monday.
The decision to facilitate voluntary joining of people from other religions into Hinduism was taken at the three-day Hindu Dharma Conclave- Dharmika Sadas that concluded in Tirumala temple’s Asthana Mandapam on Monday.
Besides, deliberations on how to propagate Hindu dharma, ways to prevent conversions took centre stage during the three-day conclave as well.
Karunakar Reddy on Monday had presented the resolutions passed during a three day conclave. Hindu pontiffs drawn from several parts of the country had participated in the conclave and gave away their suggestions.
“Ithihasas and Puranas should be propagated in such a way that all sections of the people from children to adults easily understand the essence. For this there is need to train Dharma Pracharaks,” he said.
The Dharmika Sadas also felt that the discriminatory attitude of some people towards certain castes has led to religious conversions especially in rural areas and it was resolved that suitable measures are needed to prevent such religious conversions.
The conclave observed that in today's hi-fi society, many of the youth belonging to Hinduism are changing their religion due to the influence of the environment around them and the temptations of wealth. The conference concluded that many training camps and other schemes are necessary to put an end to this situation.
The religious activities in Harijanawadas and Girijanawadas need to be taken in a widespread manner to avoid conversions. The conference concluded that Dharmic schemes and programmes will be successful only when they reach the target audience. So it is necessary to teach as many people as possible to protect their religion and promote spirituality in every person.
As much as physical strength is necessary for a man's self-confidence, mental strength is also necessary to withstand ups and downs. Therefore, the conference decided to conduct extensive training programs to increase self-confidence among those in the Hindu community.
“In Indian society, temples teach good manners to all. Thousands of such temples are crumbling, and in some places disappearing altogether. Revival of dilapidated temples and construction of Mandirs in Harijan, tribal and fishing areas need to be taken in a big way. TTD has already constructed thousands of temples in the backward areas under SRIVANI Trust and will continue the programme. Go Samrakshana activity will be taken forward in a widespread manner to protect 'Gomata',” said Karunakar Reddy.
The priority of Hindu Dharma should be emphasized in the existing curricula of various schools, the Conclave felt.
In today's society, social media plays a very important role in reaching everyone. Therefore, the principles of Sanatana Dharma should reach every nook and corner utilizing the tools of social media in a big way, he said.