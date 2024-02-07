TTD 3-day conclave ends with plans to stop conversions among Hindus, initiate non-Hindus into 'Sanatana Dharma'

Hyderabad: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which manages one of the world’s richest Hindu temples of Lord Venkateswara, has come up with a new way to initiate non-Hindus converting to Hindu Sanatana Dharma — sprinkling sacred water.

“If people of any other religious faiths have voluntarily come forward to practice Hinduism, such persons will be welcomed to the Hindu way of life, will be trained in Hindu rituals, traditions and practices that were taught in Hindu Sanatana Dharma. This programme will be initiated at the Lotus Feet of Sri Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala with the sprinkling of Sacred Water ceremony,” said TTD chairman, Bhumana Karunakar Reddy on Monday.

The decision to facilitate voluntary joining of people from other religions into Hinduism was taken at the three-day Hindu Dharma Conclave- Dharmika Sadas that concluded in Tirumala temple’s Asthana Mandapam on Monday.

Besides, deliberations on how to propagate Hindu dharma, ways to prevent conversions took centre stage during the three-day conclave as well.