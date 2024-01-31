JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

TTD to host three-day Sanatana Dharmika Sadas summit from February 3 to 5

TTD Chairman B Karunakara Reddy Reddy said that the summit is aimed at leading a spiritual movement to sustain the values of Hindu Sanatana Dharma (religion) for future generations.
Last Updated 31 January 2024, 10:39 IST

Follow Us

Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams is set to conduct a three-day Sanatana Dharmika Sadas summit from February 3 to 5, inviting peethadipatis (pontiffs) from across the country.

TTD Chairman B Karunakara Reddy said that the summit is aimed at leading a spiritual movement to sustain the values of Hindu Sanatana Dharma (religion) for future generations.

"TTD has been organising a wide range of spiritual programmes under the auspices of its Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad (HDPP), preventing religious conversions in remote and backward areas," Reddy said in a press release.

Such programmes are aimed at taking forward the values embedded in the great epics and the heritage, culture and religious texts of the Hindu faith to the masses, especially younger generations, according to Reddy.

As many as 57 pontiffs and seers have already confirmed participation, and their suggestions in the ensuing Dharmika Sadas will further strengthen Sanatana Dharma, Reddy said.

Among the programmes already organised by TTD to prevent proselytisation in remote areas are Dalit Govindam, Kalyanamastu and Kaisika Dwadasi.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 31 January 2024, 10:39 IST)
India NewsAndhra PradeshSanatan DharmaTTD

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT