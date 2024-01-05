JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

TTD to supply 1 lakh laddus for Ayodhya Ram Temple consecration

Weighing 25 grams each, the sweets are meant for distribution among devotees during the consecration rituals.
Last Updated 05 January 2024, 11:08 IST

Follow Us

Tirupati: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, will supply one lakh laddus (sanctified sweet) for the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, an official here said on Friday.

Weighing 25 grams each, the sweets are meant for distribution among devotees during the consecration rituals, said the official.

"TTD has agreed to provide one lakh laddus weighing around 25 grams each for distribution among the visitors during Sri Ram Prana Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya," said TTD executive officer A V Dharma Reddy in a press release.

The executive officer made this announcement during an interactive session, 'Dial Your EO', with devotees. He also told the devotees to use only ttdevasthanams.ap.gov.in for booking arjitha sevas, donations, darshan (visits) and rooms while visiting the temple.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 05 January 2024, 11:08 IST)
India NewsAyodhyaAndhra PradeshRam TempleTirumala Tirupati DevasthanamsTTDTirupatiTrending

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT