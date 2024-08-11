Tungabhadra dam gate damage: Andhra CM Naidu puts state officials on alert

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, took stock of the situation that arose following the snapping of one of the gates of Tungabhadra Dam on Sunday.

He reviewed the situation with the state's Irrigation Minister, Nimmala Ramanaidu, and the special chief secretary, G Saiprasad.

Naidu instructed the state Irrigation Department to send a team of engineers to the site to help the dam authorities restore the gate.

Following the mishap, the Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management Authority warned people in Kurnool district to be vigilant, particularly in the Kouthalam, Kosgi, Mantralayam, and Nandavaram mandals that are on the banks and downstream of the Tungabhadra River.