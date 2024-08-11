Tungabhadra dam gate damage: Andhra CM Naidu puts state officials on alert

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, took stock of the situation that arose following the snapping of one of the gates of Tungabhadra Dam on Sunday.
He reviewed the situation with the state's Irrigation Minister, Nimmala Ramanaidu, and the special chief secretary, G Saiprasad.
Naidu instructed the state Irrigation Department to send a team of engineers to the site to help the dam authorities restore the gate.
Following the mishap, the Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management Authority warned people in Kurnool district to be vigilant, particularly in the Kouthalam, Kosgi, Mantralayam, and Nandavaram mandals that are on the banks and downstream of the Tungabhadra River.
Karnataka authorities have begun efforts to repair the gate by releasing 60 TMC of water from the dam and the state disaster management authority has advised people to call 1070 112 or 1800 425 0101 for any kind of assistance. However, they said there was no need to panic.
Naidu also instructed the engineering officials to monitor the situation and provide updates. He also directed officials to visit the dam site and assess the situation.
Saiprasad said that a stop lock gate can help temporarily restore the gate. However, the old design of the dam makes it difficult to install a stoplock gate, according to minister Ramanaidu.
Ramanaidu also alerted engineers of Srisailam, Nagarjuna Sagar, and Pulichintala projects to handle any additional inflows due to the release of water from Tungabhadra dam to repair the damaged gate.
Published 11 August 2024, 07:56 IST