<p>Hyderabad: At least two people died, and several were critically injured in the annual Banni festival's traditional stick fight held during Dasara at Devaragattu in Kurnool district of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/andhra-pradesh">Andhra Pradesh</a>.</p><p>The festival, which took place past midnight on Thursday at Holagunda mandal, is known for its centuries-old ritual.</p><p>Those seriously hurt were shifted to the government hospital in Adoni.</p><p>The Mala Malleswara Swamy temple, atop the Devaragattu hills, holds special significance on Dasara. It is customary to conduct the celestial wedding of Malamma and Malleswara Swamy at midnight. After the wedding ceremony, the idols are taken in a procession through Pathalagattu, Rakshapada, the Shami tree, and Edurubasavanna temple. During this procession, two rival groups fiercely clash with sticks, each striving to seize possession of the idols. This event is locally known as the Banni festival or Devaragattu stick fight.</p><p>Officials reported that nearly 3 lakh devotees from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana thronged the Sri Mala Malleswara Swamy temple to witness the symbolic reenactment of Lord Shiva as Bhairava slaying demons Mani and Mallasura.</p><p>According to reports, approximately 3,500 participants engaged in the stick fight, which escalated into violence, leading to a stampede that left two dead and over 100 injured. Seven critically injured were shifted to Adoni Government Hospital, with dozens of others treated at the Aluru hospital.</p><p>As the procession moved through rural areas, two rival groups clashed violently while attempting to take control of the idols. The situation descended into chaos near midnight, with hundreds of devotees collapsing, and women and children fleeing towards fields for safety.</p><p>Despite the presence of over 700 police personnel, drone surveillance, and CCTV camera coverage at key points, the clashes intensified, involving stick blows and stone pelting. Additional police forces from Nandyal and Kurnool were swiftly deployed to regain control.</p>