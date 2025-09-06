Menu
Two inmates escape Andhra prison after attacking warden with hammer

One of the escapees, Kumar, a panchayat secretary, was serving time for criminal misappropriation of a pension fund and had been in jail since April.
Last Updated : 06 September 2025, 09:49 IST
Published 06 September 2025, 09:49 IST
