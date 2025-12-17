Menu
Indian Navy commissions second squadron of MH60R anti-submarine warfare helicopters

Christened as INAS 335 (Ospreys), the new squadron was commissioned at the home base of Indian naval aviation, INS Hansa in Goa, in the presence of Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh Tripathi.
Last Updated : 17 December 2025, 17:08 IST
Published 17 December 2025, 16:54 IST
