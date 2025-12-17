<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru South City Corporation Commissioner K N Ramesh said that steps would be taken to establish waste processing units similar to the Koramangala model in all assembly constituencies.</p><p>Ramesh, on Wednesday, inspected the waste processing facility in Koramangala.</p><p>During the inspection, he reviewed the biomethanisation plant functioning at the unit and obtained detailed information on solid waste processing methods. He also examined records related to the disposal of dry waste stored at the dry waste collection centre, including old beds, footwear, damaged machinery, bottles, and other dry waste materials.</p>.BSWML sends plastic waste to cement factories across state .<p>According to a statement by the corporation, the public expressed appreciation for the effective processing and management of wet and dry waste at the waste processing unit.</p><p>Ramesh also inspected the quality of asphalting works undertaken on Hulimavu Main Road and directed officials to provide lane markings and zebra crossings.</p><p>At Hulimavu Lake, the commissioner instructed officials to ensure that sewage water and waste water flowing through stormwater drains do not mix with lake water.</p>