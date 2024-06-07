Will work within NDA for Andhra's development: Lokesh

New Delhi: Nara Lokesh, son of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, says his party looks forward to work within the NDA for the development of Andhra Pradesh.
"We will work for Vikasit India and Vikasit Andhra," Lokesh told DH from Vijayawada.
After BJP, TDP with 16 MPs is the second largest party in the NDA. The election results have catapulted Naidu and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to kingmaker roles in the new government being cobbled by Narendra Modi after his party fell short of majority in the just concluded elections.
Lokesh did not comment on the negotiations in the NDA on ministerial berths being sought by the allies.
"That is something to be decided by the leadership in consultation," Lokesh said on being asked on demands being put forward by the allies ahead of government formation.
He, however, confirmed to DH that Naidu would be taking oath as the Andhra Pradesh CM for the 4th time on June 12.
"The ceremony was earlier planned for the 9th. Now it seems that on that day, the Union council of ministers would be sworn in," he said.
TDP had quit the NDA just ahead of the LS polls in 2018 demanding special category status for the state. After losing to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSRCP in 2019, TDP remained isolated as the BJP did not respond to Naidu’s overtures for reconciliation.
Naidu was arrested by the state police in a corruption case in September last year. Released by the Supreme Court on bail, the TDP chief returned to the NDA fold to script another comeback.
Reeling under financial burden, Naidu may seek special package and special category status for the state apart from cabinet berths for his MPs.
Naidu was also a member of the NDA under the Vajpayee rule between 1999 to 2004. He had then supported the government from outside but installed his party's MP GMC Balayogi as the Lok Sabha Speaker.
It is widely believed that in the current situation, BJP allies may demand the Speaker’s post in the 18th Lok Sabha as precaution against poaching.
Published 06 June 2024, 21:32 IST