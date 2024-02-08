JOIN US
YSRCP announces three candidates for Rajya Sabha polls

Last Updated 08 February 2024, 09:33 IST

Amaravati: YSRCP president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday announced Y V Subba Reddy, G Babu Rao and M Raghunadha Reddy as the party's candidates for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha election.

The three candidates met the chief minister at his office in the Legislative Assembly and thanked him, said an official release.

The Rajya Sabha election is scheduled on February 27.

The Rajya Sabha terms of K Ravindra Kumar (TDP), C M Ramesh (BJP) and V Prabhakar Reddy (YSRCP) from Andhra Pradesh will end soon.

(Published 08 February 2024, 09:33 IST)
Rajya SabhaYSRCPY S Jagan Mohan ReddyAandhra Pradesh

