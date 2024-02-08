YSRCP announces three candidates for Rajya Sabha polls

Amaravati: YSRCP president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday announced Y V Subba Reddy, G Babu Rao and M Raghunadha Reddy as the party's candidates for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha election.
The three candidates met the chief minister at his office in the Legislative Assembly and thanked him, said an official release.
The Rajya Sabha election is scheduled on February 27.
The Rajya Sabha terms of K Ravindra Kumar (TDP), C M Ramesh (BJP) and V Prabhakar Reddy (YSRCP) from Andhra Pradesh will end soon.