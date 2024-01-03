JOIN US
YSRCP MLC C Ramachandraiah quits party, joins TDP in Andhra Pradesh

'Several senior YSRCP leaders like C Ramachandraiah, Dwarakanath Reddy and D Veerabhadra Rao joined TDP in the presence of Chandrababu Naidu,' TDP said in a press release.
Last Updated 03 January 2024, 17:07 IST

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council member C Ramachandraiah on Wednesday quit the ruling YSRCP and joined the TDP in the presence of party chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

Ramachandraiah joined TDP along with Dadi Veerabhadra Rao, who also quit the incumbent party.

"Several senior YSRCP leaders like C Ramachandraiah, Dwarakanath Reddy and D Veerabhadra Rao, besides leaders from Anantapur, Bapatla, Chirala and Parvatipuram joined TDP in the presence of Chandrababu Naidu," TDP said in a press release.

Ramachandraiah, who was elected by YSRCP MLAs, has his Legislative Council membership till 2027, which began in 2021.

Naidu heartily welcomed all of them into the opposition party by placing a TDP scarf around their shoulders.

(Published 03 January 2024, 17:07 IST)
