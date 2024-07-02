YSRCP MP accuses TDP of engaging in 'organised violence' in Andhra Pradesh

New Delhi: YSRCP member Yerram Venkata Subba Reddy on Tuesday accused the ruling TDP of engaging in "sponsored and organised violence" against the YSRCP leadership and cadres instead of pushing for special category status for Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking during the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the president's address in Rajya Sabha, Reddy emphasised that special category status is not merely a demand, but a "right of the people of Andhra Pradesh," which has "suffered immensely due to unjust bifurcation".

"Rather than demanding a special category status, the ruling TDP, after coming to power, has sponsored and enabled brutal way of organised violence on leadership, cadres of YSRCP," he alleged.