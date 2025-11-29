Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Anmol Bishnoi fears being killed by Pakistani gangster, files protection plea in court

Anmol is presently under the custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) after he was arrested by the agency upon his deportation from the US.
Last Updated : 29 November 2025, 18:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 November 2025, 18:16 IST
India NewsNational Investigation Agency

Follow us on :

Follow Us