Anti-India terror conspiracy case: Two Bangladeshi terrorists get five-year jail

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday secured the conviction and sentencing of two terrorists of Bangladeshi terror outfit Ansal-al-Islam over a conspiracy to unleash terrorist attacks in India.

The convicted terrorists (both Bangladeshi nationals) are Mahmud Hassan alias Shariful Hassan and Mohamad Sayad Hussain alias Mohamad Sa’ad Hussain alias Sohan Molla alias Shihab Hossain, a statement issued by the probe agency said.

The NIA special court in Aizawl, Mizoram, has sentenced both to imprisonment of five years each along with a fine of Rs 10,000 or one month in default after finding them guilty, it said.

The men had illegally entered India and had been staying in various places on fake Indian identity documents such as Aadhaar card etc., the NIA said.

They were charge sheeted on January 23, 2020, following investigations by the NIA, which took over the case in September 2019.

The probe in the case had revealed that they had aided and abetted a conspiracy hatched by Ansar-al-Islam, which claimed to be the Bangladesh wing of Al-Qaeda, for the commission of terrorist acts.