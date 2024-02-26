Anti-Muslim hate speech at an all-time high in India

About 75 per cent, or 498, of those incidents took place in states governed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), according to the report. The states of Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh accounted for the most hate speech.

Between October 7 - when Palestinian Islamist group Hamas attacked Israel, sparking the conflict in the Gaza Strip as Israel retaliated - and December 31, there were 41 incidents of hate speech against Indian Muslims that mentioned the war, the report added. It accounted for about 20 per cent of hate speech in the last three months of 2023.