India Political Updates: Still fresh out of jail, AAP's Sanjay Singh targets Modi govt for 'misusing agencies' against Opposition leaders

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP are in the hearts of the people of India and Congress is now on the road. BJP's seats will definitely increase and Congress seats will decrease. Congress will get less than 50 seats...," says Assam Minister and BJP leader Ranjeet Kumar Dass
03:5928 Apr 2024
VIDEO | During 'AAP Walkathon: Walk for Kejriwal' in Delhi, party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj, taking a jibe at the BJP, demonstrated how leaders joining the BJP get clean as if the party is a 'Washing Machine'.
Still fresh out of jail, AAP's Sanjay Singh targets Centre for 'misusing agencies' against Opposition leaders
#WATCH | Gujarat: AAP MP Sanjay Singh says, "Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren was put behind bars, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain were put behind bars. Will the country move forward with such kind of politics?… pic.twitter.com/mEAj1btP5v