Homeindia

LIVE
India Political Updates: Still fresh out of jail, AAP's Sanjay Singh targets Modi govt for 'misusing agencies' against Opposition leaders

Trac the latest political developments from across India, with DH.
Last Updated 28 April 2024, 04:01 IST

Highlights
24:5828 Apr 2024

Still fresh out of jail, AAP's Sanjay Singh targets Centre for 'misusing agencies' against Opposition leaders

24:5828 Apr 2024

Lok Sabha Polls 2024 | Battleground Baramti: An interview with NCP (SP)'s Surpiya Sule

24:5828 Apr 2024

Lok Sabha Polls 2024 | Samajwadi Party sheds Muslim-Yadav tag to accommodate OBCs in UP

04:0128 Apr 2024

AAP organises a walkathon- 'Walk for Kejriwal' in support of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

04:0128 Apr 2024

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP are in the hearts of the people of India and Congress is now on the road. BJP's seats will definitely increase and Congress seats will decrease. Congress will get less than 50 seats...," says Assam Minister and BJP leader Ranjeet Kumar Dass

03:5928 Apr 2024

During 'AAP Walkathon: Walk for Kejriwal' in Delhi, party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj demonstrates how leaders joining the BJP get clean as if the party is a 'Washing Machine'

24:5828 Apr 2024

24:5828 Apr 2024

In the Pawar-vs-Pawar battle in Baramati, Supriya Sule of NCP (SP) is facing Sunetra Pawar, wife of her cousin and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who is now the NCP president.

Read more

(Published 28 April 2024, 02:58 IST)
