Arman Malik enters house of Haridwar-based Youtuber, assaults him

<p>Haridwar: YouTuber <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/armaan-malik">Armaan Malik</a>, who shares reels on the social media with his two wives, allegedly stormed into the house of a local YouTuber here on Wednesday night with some men and assaulted him.</p>.<p>Malik was angry with the Haridwar-based YouTuber named Saurabh, whom he accused of making a roast video on him and sharing it on YouTube, police sources said.</p>.<p>Malik along with with his men reached Saurabh's house at Khannanagar in Jwalapur, created a ruckus and assaulted him, they said.</p>.<p>Both parties were called to the police station and interrogated.</p>.<p>During interrogation, Malik said Saurabh had made indecent comments against his family in his roast video.</p>.<p>The police reprimanded Malik for entering Saurabh's house and creating a ruckus.</p>.<p>Saurabh told the interrogators that Malik entered his house, beat him up and also behaved indecently with his mother.</p>.<p>However, both of them were let off after being warned, the sources said.</p>.<p>Neither side lodged a complaint with the police, they said. </p>