Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Arman Malik enters house of Haridwar-based Youtuber, assaults him

Malik was angry with the Haridwar-based YouTuber named Saurabh, whom he accused of making a roast video on him and sharing it on YouTube, police sources said.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 November 2024, 16:30 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 November 2024, 16:30 IST
India NewsCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us