<p>New Delhi: After years of wait, the Indian Army has received government approvals to raise integrated battle groups, combining a variety of combat and support arms under one commander, for better operational responses, Chief of the Army Staff Gen Upendra Dwivedi said here on Tuesday while observing that raising of new formations like Bhairav battalions, Rudra brigade and Shaktimaan regiments would continue.</p><p>“Thirty one government sanction letters for organisational changes have been approved in the past 14–15 months, including path breaking IBGisation of Corps and raising of aviation brigades. Territorial Army recruitment has recommenced in 2025 after a gap of five years,” Gen Dwivedi said at his annual press conference ahead of the 78th Army Day.</p><p>Sources said the first few IBGs – conceptualised by India’s first Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat – would be created first in the strike corps.</p><p>An IBG will typically comprise around 5,000–7,000 troops, making it larger than a conventional brigade (around 3,000–3,500) but smaller than a division (about 10,000–12,000). It would include infantry, armour, artillery, air defence, engineers, signals, logistics and other specialised arms and would be commanded by a Maj Gen rank officer.</p><p>Gen Dwivedi said each IBG would be having around 16 units along with a support group that would also be commanded by a Maj Gen rank officer.</p><p>The army has been undergoing a massive force restructuring to enhance multi domain combat potency on the basis of a new concept of using “tail as teeth sharpener”.</p><p>As a part of this restructuring process, two Rudra all arms brigades have been raised and seven more would be formed. A Rudra brigade is an integrated multi-domain brigade with built-in logistics, ISR, fires, and air coordination support.</p>.Operation Sindoor's 22-minute airstrikes disrupted Pakistan's decision-making cycle completely: Army chief.<p>In addition 25 Bhairav light commando battalions would be raised, of which 13 have been formed so far. Two Bhairav units will participate in the Army Day parade in Jaipur on Jan 15.</p><p>The Bhairav battalions would bridge the gap between Ghatak platoons and the Special Forces and use drones and counter drone systems. An electronic warfare brigade is also under consideration.</p><p>In the artillery, 15 Shaktimaan regiments have been created and another 11 would be raised. Also there will be 34 Divyastra batteries that will combine the firepower of conventional artillery with precision targeting achieved by unmanned aerial vehicles and artificial intelligence technologies.</p><p>Both units will have new technologies like loitering ammunition and swarm drones for extended reach and real time targeting.</p><p>The Army Chief said a Future and Transformation Cell has been set up in the Army headquarters under a two-star officer to handle all the new structures that are under the Chief of the Army Staff. The force has been planning to convert the Army Training Command (ARTRAC) in Shimla into a Future Command.</p>