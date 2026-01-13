Menu
Army gets nod to raise Integrated Battle Groups, new formations to boost combat readiness

The army has been undergoing a massive force restructuring to enhance multi domain combat potency on the basis of a new concept of using “tail as teeth sharpener”.
Last Updated : 13 January 2026, 17:07 IST
Published 13 January 2026, 17:07 IST
India NewsDefenceArmy Chief

