‘Arrogant govt can’t dodge debate’: Congress gears up to corner Centre on MGNREGA, SIR
The decision to take up MGNREGA and SIR in a “big way” came at a meeting of Congress’ Parliamentary Strategy Group chaired by Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and attended by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.
Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group Meeting | 📍New Delhi | 27 January 2026
