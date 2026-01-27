Menu
‘Arrogant govt can’t dodge debate’: Congress gears up to corner Centre on MGNREGA, SIR

The decision to take up MGNREGA and SIR in a “big way” came at a meeting of Congress’ Parliamentary Strategy Group chaired by Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and attended by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.
Last Updated : 27 January 2026, 16:14 IST
Published 27 January 2026, 16:14 IST
