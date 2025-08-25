Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Article 32 can be used to reopen sentence in case of death row convicts: SC

The bench, also comprising justices Sanjay Karol and Sandeep Mehta, decided to hear again a death row convict, Dupare’s plea, while allowing his plea filed under Article 32 of the Constitution.
Last Updated : 25 August 2025, 16:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 August 2025, 16:48 IST
India NewsSupreme Courtdeath row convict

Follow us on :

Follow Us