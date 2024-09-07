Home
Arun Goel appointed India's next ambassador to Croatia

The retired bureaucrat earlier served as the Election Commissioner of India.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 September 2024, 17:39 IST

New Delhi: Arun Goel has been appointed as India's next ambassador to Croatia, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Saturday.

The retired bureaucrat earlier served as the Election Commissioner of India.

"Shri Arun Goel, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Croatia. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

He was appointed as the Election Commissioner in November 2022. He resigned from the post in March 2024.

Prior to his appointment as the Election Commissioner, he had taken voluntary retirement after serving as a 1985-batch IAS officer of the Punjab cadre.

