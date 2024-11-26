Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaarunachal pradesh

10 arrested following clashes in Itanagar during students' union elections

Sharp weapons and lathis were used in the clashes that left five people injured, the police said.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 09:55 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 November 2024, 09:55 IST
India NewsArunachal Pradeshitanagar

Follow us on :

Follow Us