10 arrested following clashes in Itanagar during students' union elections

Itanagar: Ten people were arrested in Itanagar following clashes during the counting of votes for the All Nyishi Students' Union (ANSU) elections, police said on Tuesday.

The clashes broke between supporters of two candidates at Siddhartha Hall here during the counting of votes around 9 pm on Monday, Superintendent of Police (Capital) Rohit Rajbir Singh said.

Sharp weapons and lathis were used in the clashes that left five people injured, he said.

The situation worsened when gunfire was reported from both sides, he added.

Responding swiftly, Singh said the police fired tear gas shells and stun grenades, and lathi-charged the mob to bring the situation under control.

The crowd was brought under control but sporadic gunfire continued from nearby hilltops, he said.

Singh said several police personnel sustained injuries in the violence.

The clashes between the rival groups resumed at hospitals, forcing injured people to flee, the SP said.

He said two live rounds and one spent shell (KF 7.65) were recovered from where the crowd was fired upon.

An FIR was registered at the Itanagar police station under relevant sections of the BNS and Arms Act, he said.

The situation at Siddhartha Hall is under control and counting of votes is going on, he added.

Efforts were underway to identify those who were involved in firings, the SP said.

Formed in 1982, the Itanagar-headquartered ANSU is one of the largest students' organisations in the Northeast.

The apex students' body of the Nyishi community is active in Papum Pare, East Kameng, Kra Daadi, Kurung Kumey, Pakke Kessang, Keyi Panyor, Kamle and parts of Upper Subansiri districts.