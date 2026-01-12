Menu
'Canter driver entirely at fault': Karnataka High Court ups relief to 36.6L for victim's parents

The court held that it was clear that the driver of the offending Canter truck was at fault as stated by an eyewitness.
Last Updated : 12 January 2026, 01:23 IST
KarnatakaKarnataka High Court

