CID team probing New Year's Day violence arrives in Ballari

The team of CID sleuths headed by SP Dr Harsha Priyamvada met Ballari district SP Suman Pennekar and received a briefing about the incident.
Last Updated : 12 January 2026, 01:29 IST
Published 12 January 2026, 01:29 IST
