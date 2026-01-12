<p>Ballari: Officials of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) tasked with probing the four cases filed in connection with the violent incident that culminated with the death of a Congress worker on New Year’s Day arrived in Ballari on Sunday.</p>.<p>The team of CID sleuths headed by SP Dr Harsha Priyamvada met Ballari district SP Suman Pennekar and received a briefing about the incident.</p>.Second Valmiki statue at junction in Ballari: Old rivalry comes full circle.<p>The CID sleuths also conferred with the Ballari cops who have been probing the four cases filed in connection with the violence. The CID officers then proceeded to the crime scene near BJP MLA G Janardhan Reddy’s house in Havambhavi in Ballari city.</p>.<p>Local cops attached to the Brucepet police station provided all the relevant information about the incident to the CID sleuths.</p>.<p>SP Priyamvada declined to comment about new developments in the investigation. However, Ballari SP Suman confirmed the CID team’s arrival in the city. “We are currently in the process of handing over all the records to the CID team,” Suman told DH.</p>.<p>‘Police, CID puppets in govt’s hands’</p>.<p>BJP MLA G Janardhana Reddy said, “Both the local police and CID officers are but puppets in the hands of the state government.Had the police worked efficiently, Congress MLA Bharath Reddy and his aide Satish Reddy would have been arrested by now. Justice will be served only if the investigation is helmed by the CBI or a judicial probe ordered into the incident. We will be holding a demonstration to demand a probe by a central agency on January 17th.”</p>