arunachal pradesh

Arunachal: Jaswantgarh, Nyukmadung war memorials to host events honouring 1962 war heroes

The commemorations would focus on two pivotal battles of the war, the Battle of Nuranang (November 17, 1962) and the Battle of Nyukmadung (November 18, 1962).
PTI
Last Updated : 16 November 2024, 13:47 IST

Published 16 November 2024, 13:47 IST
India News Arunachal Pradesh

