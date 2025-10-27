Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaarunachal pradesh

IAS officer from Arunachal Pradesh, facing sexual abuse, abetment to suicide charges, surrenders

This came after the police launched a nationwide hunt for the officer, following two back-to-back suicides and public protests
Last Updated : 27 October 2025, 04:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 October 2025, 04:52 IST
India NewsCrimeArunachal Pradeshsexual abuse

Follow us on :

Follow Us