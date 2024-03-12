India strongly rejects China's objection to PM Modi's Arunachal Pradesh visit

New Delhi: After Beijing objected to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Arunachal Pradesh, New Delhi on Tuesday not only strongly rejected China’s latest bid to reassert its territorial claim but also stressed that the northeastern state was and would remain an integral part of India.

New Delhi also rejected Beijing’s bid to question India’s right to build a tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh to ensure all-weather connectivity and to facilitate faster mobilization of troops to the country’s disputed boundary with China.

“We reject the comments made by the Chinese side regarding the visit of the Prime Minister to Arunachal Pradesh. Indian leaders visit Arunachal Pradesh from time to time, as they visit other States of India,” Randhir Jaiswal, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said in New Delhi. “Objecting to such visits or India's developmental projects does not stand to reason,” he added.

“Further,” continued the MEA spokesperson, “it will not change the reality that the State of Arunachal Pradesh was, is, and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India. The Chinese side has been made aware of this consistent position on several occasions.”