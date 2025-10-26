<p>Guwahati: Police in Arunachal Pradesh have launched a nationwide hunt for an IAS officer, Talo Potom, following two back-to-back suicides, charges of sexual exploitation and public protests.</p><p>53-year-old Potom, who earlier served as Deputy Commissioner of the state capital Itanagar, is currently posted in New Delhi as a special officer under secretary of the Public Works Department (PWD).</p><p>Deputy Inspector General of Police (Itanagar Capital Range), Tumme Amo told DH on Sunday that a look out notice was issued by Nirjuli Police station on Saturday as the accused was found not accessible. "The accused is still evading arrest," he said. </p>.Police sub-inspector held in probe into 28-year-old woman doctor's suicide in Satara.<p>The victim, a 19-year-old boy, died allegedly by suicide on October 23 morning. He was working as a multi-tasking staff in the PWD. In a suicide note purportedly written by the victim, he alleged that Talo Potom and an executive engineer in PWD had sexually abused him multiple times and he got infected with HIV due to sexual exploitation by the second accused. He held both responsible for him to take the extreme step. As the news about the allegation spread, the executive engineer also died allegedly by suicide hours later, on October 23 night. </p><p>The victim alleged that he was given the job by Potom when he served as the DC of Itanagar between 2021 and 2025. He was recently posted in Delhi. </p><p>Police said post-mortem of the victim and the second accused was conducted while a HIV test was also conducted on the victim's body. "We are awaiting the reports," a police officer said. </p><p>A source said the victim alleged that Potom and the engineer were also involved in large scale corruption and other "immoral activities".</p><p>As the hunt for Potom continued, the victim's family joined a public protest on Sunday demanding immediate arrest. Police said an alert has been sounded in all police stations across the country for arresting the accused.</p>