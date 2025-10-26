Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaarunachal pradesh

Nationwide hunt launched for IAS officer from Arunachal Pradesh after two suicides, sexual exploitation charge

The victim, a 19-year-old boy, died allegedly by suicide on October 23 morning.
Last Updated : 26 October 2025, 15:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 October 2025, 15:12 IST
India NewsCrimeArunachal Pradesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us