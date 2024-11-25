Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaarunachal pradesh

Senior NFR official swept away by strong currents of Lohit river

The local police, fishermen, SDRF and army personnel have launched a coordinated rescue operation but the official remains untraced.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 November 2024, 08:50 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 November 2024, 08:50 IST
Arunachal PradeshNortheast Frontier Railwaysdrownedwashed away

Follow us on :

Follow Us