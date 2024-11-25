Senior NFR official swept away by strong currents of Lohit river

<p>Guwahati: A senior officer of NorthEast Frontier Railway (NFR) has been swept away by strong currents of Lohit river near Parshuram Kund in Arunachal Pradesh, an official said on Monday.</p>.<p>NFR's Principal Chief Safety Officer Suvendu Choudhary has been missing since Sunday afternoon after he was swept away by the strong currents of the river.</p>.Supreme Court questions Centre on delay in delimitation in Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh.<p>Choudhury, 55, was on an official visit to Tinsukia and had gone to the tourist spot on Sunday along with his wife.</p>.<p>The local police, fishermen, SDRF and army personnel have launched a coordinated rescue operation but the official remains untraced, he said.</p>.<p>Senior railway and district officials are at the site to supervise and coordinate the operations.</p>.<p>An aerial search has also been launched to locate the official, sources added. </p>