Arvind Kejriwal wishes PM Modi on his birthday

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal extended birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who turned 74 on Tuesday.
"Heartiest wishes to honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji on his birthday. I wish you a long and healthy life," Kejriwal said in a post on X in Hindi.
Kejriwal is expected to resign as chief minister later in the day. The Aam Aadmi Party will announce the new CM around 12 pm after holding the legislative party meeting.
Published 17 September 2024, 05:54 IST