As RSS turns 100, Mohan Bhagwat expresses concern over casteism, fanaticism

<p>Mumbai: As the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) stepped into its 100th year, Dr Mohan Bhagwat expressed concern over the tactics of “divisive elements” to create caste conflict and incite fanaticism which is threatening the progress of India.</p><p>“We all are experiencing the existence of such a situation. It is everyone's wish and duty to make this country united, happy, peaceful, prosperous and strong,” Bhagwat, the RSS chief, said at the annual Vijayadashami celebrations in Nagpur.</p><p>Bhagwat said that self-pride is increasing in the society and the country is moving ahead, however, there are several challenges and attempts are being made to destabilise the country. </p><p>“There is a general confidence that youth, women, entrepreneurs, farmers, workers, soldiers, administration, government, all will remain committed to their respective tasks. It is because of the efforts made by all these people in the last few years, inspired by the national interest, that India's image, power, fame and position on the world stage is constantly improving,” said Bhagwat in what was an appreciation for the Narendra Modi-headed BJP-led NDA government at the Centre. </p><p>However, the RSS chief warned that to test the country’s resolve, "some sinister conspiracies” have appeared before us which need to be understood properly.</p><p>“If we take a look at the current scenario of our country, such challenges are clearly visible in front of us. Attempts to disturb and destabilise the country seem to be gaining momentum from all directions,” he said. </p>.India’s space odyssey is society-centric: Former ISRO chief at RSS Vijayadashami celebrations.<p>Bhagwat warned that there is an attempt to create conflict by creating divisions on the basis of caste, language and province.</p><p>“Arrangements are being made so that the society, entangled in petty selfishness and small identities, does not understand the all-consuming crisis looming over their heads until it is too late. Due to this, today, Punjab, Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh on the north-western border of the country; Kerala, Tamil Nadu on the sea border; and the entire Purvanchal from Bihar to Manipur are disturbed,” he said. </p><p>Besides, the RSS chief also flagged the issue of incidents of violence across the country. </p><p>“There is a sudden increase in the incidents in the country that incite fanaticism without any reason. There may be dissatisfaction in the mind about the situation or policies, but there are democratic ways to express it and oppose them. Instead of following these ways, resorting to violence, attacking a particular section of the society, resorting to violence without reason, trying to create fear, is hooliganism … The attempts to incite this or doing it in a planned manner, has been called ‘Grammar of Anarchy’ by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar,” he said.</p><p>The RSS chief referred to incidents of stone pelting during Ganesh Visarjan processions. "It is the job of the administration to prevent such incidents from happening, and to control and punish the culprits immediately. But until they arrive, the society has to protect itself and its property along with the lives of the loved ones,” he said, calling people to be alert. </p><p>“It is everyone's wish and duty to make this country united, happy, peaceful, prosperous and strong. The Hindu society has a greater responsibility in this. Therefore, a specific type of situation of the society, alertness and collective efforts in a particular direction are required. When the society wakes up on its own, writes its destiny with its own efforts, then great men, organisations, institutions, administration, government etc. all help. In a healthy state of the body, deterioration arrives first, then diseases surround it. There is a famous saying that even God does not care about the weak,” he said.</p>