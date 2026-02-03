'Asked to delete tweet': Row over Epstein files continues, Mahua Moitra says Hardeep Puri called her over X posts

<p>Even as the fallout over the latest tranche of Epstein files continue over multiple email exchanges between notable figures from across the world and Jeffrey Epstein, the names have caused a furore closer to home as well, with TMC MP <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mahua-moitra">Mahua Moitra</a> sharing screenshots from the released documents which purportedly contain emails from Union minister and former diplomat Hardeep Singh Puri sent to the deceased convicted sex offender. </p><p>Now Moitra has shared that she reportedly received a call from Puri, asking her to 'delete the tweet'. The TMC MP claimed that the former diplomat also told her that if 'people come after me now he won’t be able to help it.'</p>.Epstein files: When Anil Ambani cited 'leadership' in Delhi to seek convicted sex offender's help meet American political figures.<p>"I’ll take my chances, Sir. Your thug armies don’t scare me," the TMC MP shared on X. </p><p>A federal judge in New York City said he would hold a hearing Wednesday to consider shutting the government website that houses millions of files in the Jeffrey Epstein case after victims’ names were improperly disclosed.</p>.<p>Mahua had earlier shared an image which purportedly referred to a December 2014 email between Puri and Jeffrey Epstein, released as part of the Epstein Files, in which Puri acknowledged speaking to Reid Hoffman, co-founder of LinkedIn.</p><p>These emails have been made public by the US Justice Department on January 30 along with thousands of files linked to the convicted American sex offender and are between June 2014 to June 2017. </p><p>In a more recent development, a federal judge in New York City said he would hold a hearing on February 4 to consider shutting the government website that houses millions of files in the Jeffrey Epstein case after victims’ names were improperly disclosed.</p><p><em>(With inputs from Reuters)</em></p>