14 Bangladeshis held in Assam for illegally entering the state: Himanta Biswa Sarma

<p>Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that 14 Bangladeshis were nabbed for illegally entering the state, and nine of them had Aadhaar cards.</p><p>In a post on X, Sarma said those foreigners were apprehended in South Salmara-Mankachar and Karimganj districts on Tuesday.</p><p>"Based on intel input, 14 illegal Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended by @assampolice yesterday in South Salmara and Karimganj. 9 of them were found carrying Indian Aadhaar cards," he added.</p><p>"Ever since the tense situation in Bangladesh erupted, we have maintained a strict vigil and caught 108 illegal infiltrators in the period," the CM said, praising the state police force.</p><p>Assam's Karimganj, Cachar, Dhubri and South Salmara-Mankachar districts share 267.5 km of international border with Bangladesh.</p><p>There is an Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Sutarkandi in Karimganj. Northeast has three ICPs, with the two others being located at Dawki in Meghalaya and Akhaura in Tripura.</p><p>Assam DGP G P Singh had earlier said the state police and BSF would do everything possible to prevent any attempt by non-Indians to enter the country from Bangladesh as per the law.</p><p>He had, however, added that all Indian passport holders would be allowed to return from trouble-torn Bangladesh through the entry point in the state. </p>