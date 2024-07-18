3.5 lakh still affected as floodwater recedes in Assam

Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam improved on Thursday with water receding from several parts of the state even as over 3.5 lakh people in 11 districts remained affected, an official bulletin said on Thursday.

Major rivers, including the Brahmaputra river, continued to flow over the danger level at various places, it said.

Altogether 3,55,400 people continued to reel under the deluge in Cachar, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Golaghat, Kamrup Metropolitan, Karimganj, Nagaon, Nalbari and Sivasgar districts.

Dhubri remained the worst hit with nearly 80,000 affected people, followed by Nagaon (77,500) and Cachar (72,000).